New CBD retail store opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Customers of the CBD Center in Clovis can watch a lab technician as he makes products for the store.The Cannabidiol, or CBD isolate, in this case, is being mixed to make a pain and inflammation rub.Owner S.J. Van Horn says CBD is one of 100 cannabinoids that come from cannabis.He says none of the CBD products here contain THC, the ingredient in marijuana that makes people high."The number-one thing people want to know is will it have an intoxication reaction and no, of course," he said. "The second thing they want to know is will it show up on a drug test and the answer to that is no."CBD products come in many forms - from oils you can take under the tongue, to gummies, to rubs for easing pain.James Shipe recently tried a CBD product for the first time because he was looking to boost his energy."I said I think I'll purchase that," he said. "It's amazing. That fast. 15 minutes. Boom. Energy."Van Horn says the CBD products made here are also tested by outside labs to ensure consistency."Adults, of course, come in for everything from anxiety, depression to pain inflammation," he said. "A lot of people have sleep problems."Many of the products on the shelves are mixed with the CBD isolate in the lab, but Van Horn says CBD is also extracted from locally grown plants."We ourselves are big supporters of Fresno, Clovis and the Valley farmers, so we buy our hemp directly from Valley farmers," he said.Prices depend on how much CBD is contained in the product.They range from $9 for gummies to a few hundred dollars for higher doses of CBD.