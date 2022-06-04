Business

New CBD retail store opens in Clovis

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New CBD retail store opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Customers of the CBD Center in Clovis can watch a lab technician as he makes products for the store.

The Cannabidiol, or CBD isolate, in this case, is being mixed to make a pain and inflammation rub.

Owner S.J. Van Horn says CBD is one of 100 cannabinoids that come from cannabis.

He says none of the CBD products here contain THC, the ingredient in marijuana that makes people high.

"The number-one thing people want to know is will it have an intoxication reaction and no, of course," he said. "The second thing they want to know is will it show up on a drug test and the answer to that is no."

CBD products come in many forms - from oils you can take under the tongue, to gummies, to rubs for easing pain.

James Shipe recently tried a CBD product for the first time because he was looking to boost his energy.

"I said I think I'll purchase that," he said. "It's amazing. That fast. 15 minutes. Boom. Energy."

Van Horn says the CBD products made here are also tested by outside labs to ensure consistency.

"Adults, of course, come in for everything from anxiety, depression to pain inflammation," he said. "A lot of people have sleep problems."

Many of the products on the shelves are mixed with the CBD isolate in the lab, but Van Horn says CBD is also extracted from locally grown plants.

"We ourselves are big supporters of Fresno, Clovis and the Valley farmers, so we buy our hemp directly from Valley farmers," he said.

Prices depend on how much CBD is contained in the product.

They range from $9 for gummies to a few hundred dollars for higher doses of CBD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisdrug
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marjaree Mason Center expects domestic violence to rise this summer
Multiple people removed from cars after crash into canal, CHP says
Buchanan HS senior wrongfully removed from graduation ceremony
3 stabbed at SoCal hospital, suspect remains barricaded inside
Gun violence discussed at Conference of Mayors attended by Jerry Dyer
Clovis HS teacher accused of having sex with 17-year-old changes plea
Final preparations underway for Fresno's Pride parade
Show More
12 injured after crash involving Greyhound bus in SoCal
Crews battle large fire at southeast Fresno recycling center
US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust
Assm. Patterson helping Valley business owners impacted by EDD backlog
Good Sports: FPU's Kyla Richardson going out of her comfort zone
More TOP STORIES News