Pediatric COVID vaccines: Full list of Central California locations offering Pfizer shots for kids

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some of the country's largest pharmacy chains are joining the rollout effort for COVID-19 vaccines for children.This comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for youngsters age 5 to 11 to get kid-size doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.Walgreens will launch online sign-ups for child vaccines on Wednesday.The company will start administering those doses this weekend.CVS says it will receive shipments of pediatric doses later this week.Once they arrive, the company will also start scheduling child vaccine appointments.Besides these, you can also get your kids vaccinated at Rite Aid and Kaiser locations, as well as clinics organized by the different Valley counties.Here is a full list of all the places Central Valley parents can get their kids vaccinated:Click here to find locations.Click here to find locations.Click here to find locations.Click here to find locations. Click here to find locations.Click here to find locations.Click here to find locations.Click here to find locations.Click here to find locations.Click here to find locations.Click here to find locations.