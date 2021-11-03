COVID-19 vaccine

Pediatric COVID vaccines: Full list of Central California locations offering Pfizer shots for kids

Fresno, Madera, Merced, Kings, Tulare, and Mariposa counties are all hosting vaccine clinics.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some of the country's largest pharmacy chains are joining the rollout effort for COVID-19 vaccines for children.

This comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for youngsters age 5 to 11 to get kid-size doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

Walgreens will launch online sign-ups for child vaccines on Wednesday.

The company will start administering those doses this weekend.

CVS says it will receive shipments of pediatric doses later this week.

Once they arrive, the company will also start scheduling child vaccine appointments.

Besides these, you can also get your kids vaccinated at Rite Aid and Kaiser locations, as well as clinics organized by the different Valley counties.

Here is a full list of all the places Central Valley parents can get their kids vaccinated:

Walgreens


Click here to find locations.

Rite Aid



Click here to find locations.

CVS


Click here to find locations.

Kaiser


Click here to find locations.

UCSF Fresno


Click here to find locations.

Fresno County


Click here to find locations.

Madera County


Click here to find locations.

Merced County


Click here to find locations.

Kings County


Click here to find locations.

Tulare County


Click here to find locations.

Mariposa County


Click here to find locations.

