Weather

Central California feeling impact of sudden temperature spike

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Central California feeling impact of sudden temperature spike

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People born and raised in the Central Valley, like Visalia local Joseph Castillo, are used to high temperatures during the summer.

But this year, we're getting a sneak peek of the heat much earlier - in the spring.

While it's not the first time this has happened, it's been a long time since the last.

"It's definitely a 25-year period since we have seen this kind of event," says Felix Castro with the National Weather Service. "They are not frequent but they are rare."

Castro says these temperatures won't stick around for long but while they do, anyone who plans to be outside for fun or work should take precautions since our bodies haven't had a chance to adapt.

" Be prepared to be outside," Castro said. "Hydrate yourself if you are walking or exercising."

Patricia Moskowitz enjoyed some time at the park with her grandson and made sure they were ready for the unseasonable heat and sunny skies.

"I stay protected with my sunblock, my hat and my long sleeves," he said.

If you're working under the sun, it's also important to pace yourself, take water breaks as needed and maybe carry a wet cloth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnoheat wave
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kerman father killed in family's second DUI tragedy
Police warn gel blaster toy gun social media trend can be dangerous
Man convicted of first-degree murder for 2017 Visalia robbery
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Landlord says tenant owes $101K, using COVID laws to avoid eviction
Baseball is back! Fresno Grizzlies start new season Friday
Woman hit and killed by Merced police officer, authorities say
Show More
Downtown businesses expecting boost as Grizzlies baseball returns
Supreme Court apointee Jackson: 'We've made it, all of us'
Good Sports: Buchanan HS swimmer ready to dominate at collegiate level
Driver dies following alleged DUI crash in Tulare County: CHP
Proposal to change CA workweek to 32 hours for larger companies
More TOP STORIES News