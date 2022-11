Hail hits Central Valley as storms continue to bring rain, thunder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As storms continue to hit the Central Valley, hail has now begun to fall.

Video sent to Action News shows hail hitting Clovis, Coarsegold and Fresno.

Much of the Valley saw heavy rainfall with thunder Tuesday afternoon.

Cold temperatures will be in the San Joaquin Valley Wednesday and Thursday Nights.

