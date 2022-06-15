Central California Womens Conference

Tickets now on sale for 2022 Central California Women's Conference

EMBED <>More Videos

Tickets now on sale for 2022 Central California Women's Conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a two-year hiatus, the Central California Women's Conference is set to return to an in-person event.

This year's keynote speaker is a familiar face to ABC30 viewers -- Dr. Jen Ashton.

"I'm so excited to share in your day of enrichment, education, and growth on Tuesday, September 20," she said in a video.

You won't want to miss Doctor Ashton's story of love, loss, challenges and success.

It's all happening on Tuesday, September 20 at the Fresno Convention Center.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor the Central California Women's Conference.

Tickets are on sale now and expected to sell out quickly. For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnocentral california womens conference
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA WOMENS CONFERENCE
Central CA Women's Conference returning in September
2020 Central CA Women's Conference canceled due to COVID-19
EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks shares life lessons, motivation at CCWC
Central California Women's Conference draws big crowds to Fresno
TOP STORIES
Wanted felon arrested after chase with Fowler police
2 officers, 22-year veteran & rookie, killed in Calif. motel shootout
Best Father's Day Gifts for All Dads
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
What it might be like to travel on a double-decker airplane seat
Family remembers Visalia woman whose body was found in orchards
Community raises money for family of Hanford West softball star killed
Show More
Students who took controversial picture at Bullard High expelled: FUSD
Valley trucking, ag industries impacted by high diesel prices
Valley families struggling as inflation reaches 40-year high
Valley Children's ranks as one of best children's hospital in nation
Bullard football coach denies racist slur, files defamation suit
More TOP STORIES News