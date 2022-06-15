Tickets now on sale for 2022 Central California Women's Conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a two-year hiatus, the Central California Women's Conference is set to return to an in-person event.
This year's keynote speaker is a familiar face to ABC30 viewers -- Dr. Jen Ashton.
"I'm so excited to share in your day of enrichment, education, and growth on Tuesday, September 20," she said in a video.
You won't want to miss Doctor Ashton's story of love, loss, challenges and success.
It's all happening on Tuesday, September 20 at the Fresno Convention Center.
ABC30 is a proud sponsor the Central California Women's Conference.
Tickets are on sale now and expected to sell out quickly. For more information, click here.
