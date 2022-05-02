Central California Womens Conference

Central California Women's Conference returning this September

The 33rd annual Central California Women's Conference will return in September for its first in-person event since 2019.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A day of inspiration, empowerment and growth is returning to the Central Valley.

The 33rd annual Central California Women's Conference will return in September for its first in-person event since 2019.

On Monday, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News Chief Health and Medical Correspondent, announced that she would be the keynote speaker at this year's conference.

The Central California Women's Conference is a non-profit organization that gives the proceeds from their one-day event to local community organizations benefiting women and children.

To date, the conference has given over $1.3 million in grants. This year's conference is Tuesday, September 20.

For more information on the event and how to get tickets, click here.

ABC30 Is a proud sponsor of the Central California Women's Conference.

