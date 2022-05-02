Central California Women's Conference returning this September

The 33rd annual Central California Women's Conference will return in September for its first in-person event since 2019.
On Monday, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News Chief Health and Medical Correspondent, announced that she would be the keynote speaker at this year's conference.
The Central California Women's Conference is a non-profit organization that gives the proceeds from their one-day event to local community organizations benefiting women and children.
To date, the conference has given over $1.3 million in grants. This year's conference is Tuesday, September 20.
ABC30 Is a proud sponsor of the Central California Women's Conference.