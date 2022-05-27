Firecrackers set off in Central East High School restroom prompt lockdown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5200997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With so many heartbreaking and terrifying images coming out of Uvalde, experts say it's important to talk to your kids about what happened.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after firecrackers were set off inside a Central East High School restroom, prompting the school to go on lockdown for a short time.Students reported hearing a very loud popping sound at about 8:30, said Ketti Davis, superintendent of Central Unified.Davis said students and staff acted fast to lock down their classrooms. She said a short time later, school officials learned the noise was firecrackers being set off in the restroom."I'm incredibly proud of the students and staff. They did exactly what they were trained to do," Davis said.Davis did not provide further information, saying the investigation is still ongoing. The lockdown has been lifted.The apparent prank occurred as students and staff members are already on high alert following the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.Davis said students were allowed to leave campus for the day. The district said mental health professionals and counselors were available to students in need of services.Administrators said all scheduled activities for the Fresno school would continue as normal Friday.