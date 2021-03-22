Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating what led up to a traffic collision in central Fresno Sunday afternoon.Officers were called out to the scene at Effie and McKinley shortly before 1 PM.Authorities say the motorcyclist, a man in his 60's, was heading west on McKinley.A man in his 20's was driving a Honda Civic and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle and the collision occurred.The motorcyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and he is in critical condition.The driver of the Honda stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.