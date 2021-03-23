Flames destroy thousands of dollars of donated food at central Fresno church

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are working to figure out what started a fire inside a church cafeteria that destroyed thousands of dollars worth of donated food.Smoke was seen coming from the Fresno Hispanic Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located on Olive Avenue near Orchard Street, Monday night.When fire crews arrived at the sanctuary, they quickly knocked down the flames but at that point, the food had already been ruined."The problem being this church is doing good things for the community and it's been hit hard by this type of activity in the area," says Fresno Fire Capt. John Creasy."We've been having issues with homeless trying to break in, we have 7-10 windows broken already, they come in and light the fire in the kitchen, they come in at different times and we have no way to stop it," says Pastor Justino Aguilar.Investigators are calling the fire suspicious.As a result, the Fresno Police Department is also involved in trying to determine a cause for the blaze.