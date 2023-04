Fresno Police are searching for the driver responsible for a Central Fresno hit-and-run that sent one person to the hospital.

Search underway for driver responsible for Central Fresno hit and run

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a Central Fresno hit-and-run that sent one person to the hospital.

Police were called to Thesta Street and Normal Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday where they found a pedestrian that had been hit by a car.

She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police are still searching for the driver.