Police progressing in Tower District homicide investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are making strides in the investigation into the stabbing death of a man in central Fresno.

Lydia Helm and Cindy Delsid spent their Saturday lunch hour delivering burritos to people experiencing homelessness in the Tower District.

Their last attempt at bringing good cheer took them to a parking lot on Olive near Palm, where they found a man on a cardboard box covered with blood.

They called for help and tried CPR, but it was too late.

"I thought 'He's not breathing. He's not breathing,'" said Delsid. "And actually we prayed and just thought 'He's gone.'"

The man had several stab wounds and the women say defensive wounds made it look like he had tried to stop the attack.

Fresno police identified the victim as 27-year-old Angel Cortez Flores.

"Angel is transient and homeless," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. "We do believe his home where he was camping at is nearby."

Homicide investigators couldn't immediately determine when or even where someone attacked Flores, but they spent hours looking for evidence.

"We're collecting everything we can over there, including all the surveillance we can," Lt. Dooley said.

For Helm and Delsid, the discovery was a first and something they hope never to experience again even as they continue their outreach.

"It's just sad," Helm said. "He was a young guy, probably in his twenties. And because I have sons, you know, it's just sad."

This was Fresno's 72nd homicide of 2021, which is about the same pace as last year, when homicides jumped by about 65% from 2019.

Flores is the tenth person experiencing homelessness killed in Fresno this year.
