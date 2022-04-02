1 shot at apartment complex in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting at an apartment complex in central Fresno Friday night.Fresno police say it happened near Glenn and Mckenzie.Police say there was some sort of argument between families that led to the shooting.A juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment. Another was grazed by a bullet and treated on scene.Authorities say the suspect is still at large.Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police.