1 shot at apartment complex in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting at an apartment complex in central Fresno Friday night.

Fresno police say it happened near Glenn and Mckenzie.

Police say there was some sort of argument between families that led to the shooting.

A juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment. Another was grazed by a bullet and treated on scene.

Authorities say the suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police investigating homicide in central Fresno
Family remembers woman hit and killed by car being chased by Sanger PD
3 children hospitalized after crash in west central Fresno, CHP says
Man in critical condition after stabbing in SE Fresno, police say
Authorities announce arrests in connection to drug trafficking ring
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Tulare, police say
No sale yet, trail not ended for north Fresno mobile home residents
Show More
PD: 2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of Porterville woman
6-year-old boy killed in Tulare County car crash: CHP
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Save Mart Center hosts first indoor mega event with no vaccine mandate
Man shot while riding bike in Visalia dies at hospital, police say
More TOP STORIES News