Woman found shot to death on sidewalk in central Fresno, suspect arrested at nearby home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a shooting in central Fresno late Tuesday night.

Police say it happened near Tyler and Bond Avenue just before 11 pm.

When police arrived, they found the woman shot to death on the sidewalk.

Witnesses told authorities that a man was seen leaving the area.

"The individual was running through the neighborhood armed with a handgun," says Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes. "We're very fortunate that no citizens were injured or officers. At this point, we can say we have the person that we believe was involved in the shooting in custody, and we don't believe there's any further threats to the neighborhood."

Police found the suspect about two blocks away in a home on Sixth Street and Carmen Avenue -- that's near McKinley and Millbrook.

A perimeter was set up in the area.

After several hours of negotiations, he came out and was taken into custody.

The identities of both the suspect and victim have not been released.

This is the 12th homicide in the city of Fresno for 2023.

There were twice as many for this same time last year.