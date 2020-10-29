central unified school district

Measure D Bond would help fund Central Unified schools and fix overcrowding

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified was banking on voters approving Measure D in November so it could continue to build to meet future growth.

Measure D failed by the slimmest of margins in March. Just 12-hundredths of a point. Nineteen votes short out almost 15,000 casts.

The district believed it can top the 55% threshold to pass this time.

Justin Garza High School will welcome its first 9th and 10th graders in August. It was named after the former Central High football coach who died of cancer.

Central Unified Superintendent Andy Alvarado said the bond measure would provide funds to finish construction.

Alvarado explained, "Proceeds from that bond will go to completing Garza High School. Specifically, the visual performing arts theater and also the swimming pool complex there at Garza."

Under Measure D, residents would be taxed $60 for every $100,000 of assessed value of a home.

Alvarado said the $120 million bond measure would help build a new elementary school and deal with overcrowding issues in the growing district.

Alvarado added, "We're anticipating almost 300-400 new high school kids over the next five years. At least that's what our demographers are projecting and so we are running out of space."

But opponents of the measure said due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, this was not the time to raise taxes because so many families are struggling.

Michael Foglio said, "With COVID, people have lost income, people have lost jobs. It could become a burden for people with a tax increase."

Alvarado countered several aging schools in the district needed new heating and air conditioning units, a new roof and security upgrades.

He said, "If this bond doesn't pass, the only other district alternative for the district is to basically take out a loan."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbondseducationschool fundingcentral unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
New mascot, logo revealed for Central Unified high school named after beloved football coach
Valley school districts find new ways to serve students meals
Central Unified welcomes students back virtually
Central Unified School District providing technology for families for distance learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president
Creek Fire: victims hitting a wall with CA Fair Plan payouts
Fresno Co. secures $15 million to turn former hotel into housing for homeless
Fresno St. suspends men's basketball activities after 2 test positive for COVID-19
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County
Police searching for men who robbed Kingsburg, Fowler gas stations
2 injured in head-on crash in Kings County, CHP says
Show More
Fresno St. researchers release findings on COVID-19 with public transportation
Fresno's one-day watering schedule starts Nov. 1
Merced County deputy taken to hospital after crash with DUI driver
Germany, France entering new lockdowns amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Motorcycle rider killed in north Fresno crash identified
More TOP STORIES News