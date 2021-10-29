FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For Central Valley Blue Star Mom, Marisol Gonzalez, the "Remember the Troops" donation drive is more than a way to support our servicemen and women.
"We want them to know that we're thinking about them, we love them, we honor their sacrifice and their courage and again, just want to make sure that they know that they're not forgotten. Just sending a piece of love from moms to our service members," said Gonzalez.
Marisol's son is a Marine who has spent several holidays on deployment. She says, "What was most memorable for him that helped lift his morale were these cards from children. Just with encouraging inspiring words."
She and the rest of the Central Valley Blue Star Moms are inviting you to remember the troops this holiday season.
"We collect non-perishable items to fill boxes to send to the troops that are actively serving -- not necessarily deployed but not home for the holidays," she said.
Because of the pandemic, they were unable to send packages last year.
On a typical year, they'd have upwards of 20 locations throughout the Valley to accept donations. This year, there are less than 10.
The Blue Star moms are still looking for businesses to host donation boxes.
Their goal is to send 400-500 packages. Each box costs roughly $50 to ship.
Almost as special as the contents of each package is the care that goes into them. You can even see first-hand November 17 as volunteers are welcome to join the assembly line.
Marisol says, "It's very touching. A lot of tears amongst moms. It's a hard time for us that time of year missing our loved ones, but what a wonderful experience to be able to come together and do something so special for our service members."
For ways to donate or to host a donation drop off, click here.
Central Valley Blue Star Moms inviting public to help with care packages
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News