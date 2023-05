FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Are you running on empty?

Several central valley gas stations are offering you a big break at the pump.

On Thursday, May 25th, Circle K locations will celebrate Fuel Day offering discounted gas.

Starting at 4 p.m. you can get 40 cents off each gallon of gas.

The discounted prices will only last until 7 p.m. Thursday night.

To see the nearest participating gas station near you, click here.