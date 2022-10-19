22nd Central Valley Honor Flight returns to Fresno from Washington, D.C.

Everyone is invited to come to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport for a patriotic welcome home for the heroes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of veterans on the 23rd Central Valley Honor Flight will be returning to Fresno Wednesday night from Washington, D.C.

Wednesday morning, they wrapping up their trip before boarding their plane back to the Valley.

The 68 veterans range in age from 65 to 93.

They, along with their guardians, visited various war memorials, including the Korean War Memorial, World War II Memorial and the Air Force Memorial on Tuesday.

They also made a stop by the Lincoln Memorial.

This trip is free to the veterans.

The Honor Flight will return at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

