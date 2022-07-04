This new Fresno medical wear store is a labor of love from a CRMC worker's wife

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From trendy and vibrant to comfortable and versatile, a new medical wear boutique is making sure our healthcare heroes lookfeel their best even when they're on the job."What healthcare workers deal with on a daily basis, it's tough so they can just come in and get a little bit of that joy," says Alice Rios, owner of Central Valley Medical Uniforms.The store, located in the shopping center off of First and Herndon, celebrated its grand opening Saturday.Rios says many of her family members are in the medical field so she knows firsthand how difficult it can be to find a flattering fit.She says when shopping for her husband, who works at Community Regional Medical Center, she would find many stores only offered unisex options."I really wanted to open up the store and showcase, for men, a section with male uniforms with different colors," she says.The boutique carries five lines of scrubs and offers specialty sizes including petite & tall ranging from 5x to extra extra small."We want to have enough stock in the store for all of our customers to walk out with their product," Rios says.She says this project is a thank-you to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect our community."We just want to do whatever we can to lighten their load to make them feel special... We're always going to be thanking them for what they did for us on the front line."In addition to masks and stethoscopes, the shop offers fun apparel including hats, T-shirts and accessories.And don't forget the influencer wall so you can share your scrubs on social.This grand opening was just the beginning.The plan is to open a second shop in Madera as well as mobile units to serve the rural communities.