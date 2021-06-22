Society

Free virtual training to support survivors of crime

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some crimes go unreported. Centro La Familia is raising awareness about survivors who may suffer in silence.
Centro La Familia is serving more survivors of domestic violence since the start of the pandemic. The Family Resource Center is seeing a 28 percent jump in domestic violence clients compared to 2019.

The organization and several partners are teaming up for a special Community Convening called "Conversations Not Heard."

The free, virtual event is Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and will cover topics including sexual assault and human trafficking.

Mario Gonzalez is Centro's Deputy Director. He says these crimes often go unreported especially among those who are undocumented.

"It raises the stakes when a person's undocumented because not only are they fearing being kicked out, being abused, being beat up by their abuser, now they are also fearing being told immigration is going to be called on them, they are going to be deported, they're going to be kicked out of this country," said Gonzalez.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will be among the featured speakers.

Get more information on guest speakers and register for free by visiting their website.
