Lawsuit filed against City of Fresno over naming of Cesar Chavez Boulevard

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of local businesses and residents have filed a lawsuit against the City of Fresno after several streets were renamed.

A vote by the Fresno City Council on March 9 allowed for Ventura, California, and Kings Canyon avenues to be renamed Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The renaming impacts more than 10 miles of the street.

The group named One Community Compact claims the city council gave no notice of the change to those directly affected.

A lawsuit was officially filed by the group on Friday.

Action News has reached out to the city, which has said they do not comment on pending litigation.