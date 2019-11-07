Child, adult killed in fiery three-vehicle crash in Fresno County, 1 arrested for DUI

#Breaking: Fresno CHP at the scene of a double fatal car accident involving 3 cars near Tranquility. One of the victims is an adult, and the other is a child. CHP officers tell me one person has been placed under arrest for felony DUI. @ABC30 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) November 7, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno County.It happened in the area of Colorado Road at West Sumner Avenue near Tranquility just after 3 p.m.Officers say a car overturned, while a second vehicle caught fire with a child and an adult inside. Both died at the scene.At this time, it is unknown how many other people were injured.CHP officers tell Action News one person was arrested for felony DUI.