10-year-old Fresno boy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect arrested

Fresno police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old boy on Thursday night.
By and ABC30.Com Staff
10-year-old Fresno boy killed in hit-and-run crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Those close to him knew Angel Hernandez as "Bubba."

"He was like a little brother to me," says cousin Gabriel Murphy. "He's only two years younger than me. I loved him with all my heart."

His family is now grieving the second loss in a matter of months. The boy's father died earlier this year from COVID-19.

Friday, Angel's heartbroken friends and relatives lit candles and mourned the young life, taken too soon.

"He always carried a smile on his face," says grandmother Irma Sigala. "If you needed help, he was the first one there."

Angel and his family were taking a late-night stroll at the intersection of Friant and Fort Washington Road Thursday night when he was hit by a car.

Police say the driver took off after running a red light. The boy's family friend, Luis Guzman, was there when it happened.

"It's going to be really hard for us to wash away that stain that now we have as a memory," he said. "We're just going to learn how to gather strength."

Fresno police received a tip Friday morning that the black Chrysler involved in the crash was spotted on Emerson Avenue in northeast Fresno.

The car led them to the registered owner, Raymond Celaya. Officers questioned him, arrested him, and booked him into jail for felony manslaughter and felony hit and run.

"Our hearts go out with the family, everybody involved and we hope to bring closure to this sooner than later," says Fresno police officer Felipe Uribe.

Angel is survived by his five sisters and their mother. The 10-year-old had big dreams of becoming a football player.

"The only thing is to be strong for him," says Mohamad Hersi. "But just know Angel, I love you, Bubba, and always will."

A GoFundMe has been made to help pay for Hernandez's funeral expenses.

