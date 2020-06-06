San Joaquin man arrested for downloading, sharing child rape videos

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrested a 32-year-old man they say was downloading and sharing videos of children being raped and sexually abused.The arrest came after detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Kerman Police searched the San Joaquin house of Juan Almanza.Almanza was booked into jail with a bail of $20,000.The sheriff's office says he has since posted bond and was released.