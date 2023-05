Tulare man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Tulare police say they began looking into 27-year-old Eric Marquez after receiving a tip last week.

During the investigation, detectives say they found evidence that Marquez had the material in his possession.

Marquez was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Tulare County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Tulare Police.