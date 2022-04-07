10-year-old girl shot in northwest Fresno, taken by Good Samaritan to hospital, police say

10-year-old girl shot in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 10-year-old girl has been hospitalized after police say she was shot in northwest Fresno Wednesday evening.

Authorities say they received two Shotspotter notifications in the area of W. Alamos and Marks just before 8 pm.

When police arrived, they were informed of a 10-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in the torso area.

Authorities say a Good Samaritan took the girl to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.



The girl's family has been notified.

It is not known what led to the shooting at this time but police say the girl was on a playground when it happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
