10-year-old girl shot in northwest Fresno, taken by Good Samaritan to hospital, police say

Authorities say they received two Shotspotter notifications in the area of W. Alamos and Marks just before 8 pm.
When police arrived, they were informed of a 10-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in the torso area.
Authorities say a Good Samaritan took the girl to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.
BREAKING: @FresnoPolice are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was shot at the Park West Apartments playground on Alamos/Marks in northwest Fresno. Here’s what we know: https://t.co/LKOANLcA72 pic.twitter.com/pCtbrlYelP— Nic Garcia (@NicABC30) April 7, 2022
The girl's family has been notified.
It is not known what led to the shooting at this time but police say the girl was on a playground when it happened.
