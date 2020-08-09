Community gathers in Tower District to march against child trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of community members gathered in Fresno's Tower District Saturday afternoon to march against child trafficking.The event started at Tower Theatre on Olive and Wishon.Organizers say child-trafficking is a problem around the world, including the Central Valley.Saturday's march comes one day after the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of 34 men accused of soliciting children online.RELATED:Several different agencies took part in the operation, called "COVID CHAT DOWN."