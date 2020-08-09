Society

Community gathers in Tower District to march against child trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of community members gathered in Fresno's Tower District Saturday afternoon to march against child trafficking.

The event started at Tower Theatre on Olive and Wishon.

Organizers say child-trafficking is a problem around the world, including the Central Valley.

Saturday's march comes one day after the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of 34 men accused of soliciting children online.

Several different agencies took part in the operation, called "COVID CHAT DOWN."
