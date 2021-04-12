homicide

Tulare County court filings reveal new details about mother accused of killing kids in LA

EMBED <>More Videos

Mother arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- Authorities say Lilliana Carrillo is still in the hospital after crashing a stolen car in the Tulare County mountain community of Ponderosa on Saturday.

Los Angeles police believe she is the sole suspect in the murder of her three young children, identified by their godmother as three-year-old Joanna, two-year-old Terry, and six-month-old Sierra.

The siblings were found dead inside an apartment in Reseda on Saturday morning.

RELATED: Mother of 3 children stabbed to death in Southern CA arrested in Tulare Co.
EMBED More News Videos

A woman found her three young grandchildren fatally stabbed in a Reseda apartment, the Los Angeles Police Department said.



"They were the happiest kids I ever had around in my life and I never thought that we would have to lose them so soon," Gabriela Gomez said.

In court documents filed in Tulare County last month, the father of the children says that Carrillo "started showing signs of postpartum depression" after the birth of Terry.

"Her condition has worsened," he writes. "She is not taking care of herself and has lost touch with reality. She is extremely paranoid and acts impulsively and erratically."

He adds that she believes she is responsible for COVID-19 and that there is a pedophile ring in the city of Porterville.

In late February, he says Carrillo took their children away and wouldn't tell him where they were.



He wrote, "I am afraid for my children's wellbeing while they are in (her) care," before asking the court to give him temporary custody and that Carrillo receive a psychiatric evaluation.

Temporary custody was ordered to the father, but on March 26, the judge awarded joint custody and set another court date for April 14.

Temporary custody orders and jurisdictional issues were to be discussed at that time, but the children were killed just days before the hearing could be held.

The LA County District Attorney's Office hasn't filed charges against Carrillo yet, but prosecutors say the case is on their radar.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help the children's father.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiatulare countychild stabbinghomicidechild killedstabbingcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
28-year-old arrested in connection to Merced homicide
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Deputies offering reward for information on Goshen store clerk murder
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News