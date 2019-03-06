Child's body found on hiking trail in Hacienda Heights

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities are investigating the death of a child whose body was dumped on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.

By ABC7.com staff
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. -- Authorities are investigating the death of a child whose body was dumped on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.

The child was estimated to be about 7 to 10 years old.

The body was found Tuesday morning on a hiking trail south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive in Hacienda Heights. It appeared the child had been pushed off the edge of the roadway down an embankment onto an equestrian trail within 24 hours of the discovery by passers-by.

Officials say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports from police were that the body found on the trail was female, but investigators later said they would wait for the coroner's office to determine the child's gender, as well as identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
homicide investigationhikingdeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2019
No jail time for man who helped cover up Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
New technology could help detectives find 1994 murder suspect
Bodyguard for exotic dancers killed while collecting a debt at motel
Rain could pose problems in mountain areas during fire season
Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno to get new bishop
Mariposa residents brace for storm after weekend of floods
Show More
Woman gets 12 years for identity theft through documents taken from trash
Suspect in $1 million Apple Store heists appears in Fresno court
'Soy puro gringo': Watch Fresno's new Irish bishop speak in Spanish
Santa Anita suspends racing indefinitely after 21st horse dies
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
More TOP STORIES News