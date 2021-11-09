China Peak resort hoping to open by Thanksgiving weekend, holding job fair this month

LAKESHORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite a rough start to last season following the Creek Fire, all systems are ready to go at the China Peak Mountain Resort. Officials are just waiting on the weather.More than a foot of snow that fell at the resort two weeks ago is now mostly melted.The resort is now eagerly awaiting lower temperatures and hoping to open around Thanksgiving weekend.General manager Tim Cohee and his staff are expecting several inches of snow on Tuesday. They hope it will help the resort open ahead of schedule."We're sort of like the NFL team that has no injuries, no nothing and everybody is healthy and ready to play. So we're really excited about starting this system up because we'll be able to get runs open in a matter of days if we get a good cold snap," Cohee said.While the resort waits for a blast of winter weather, China Peak is hiring several staff members.A two-day job fair is coming up at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.It's on Friday, November 19, from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturday, November 20, from 9 am to 3 pm.