china peak

China Peak resort hoping to open by Thanksgiving weekend, holding job fair this month

The resort is now eagerly awaiting lower temperatures and hoping to open around Thanksgiving weekend.
EMBED <>More Videos

China Peak resort holding job fair this month, hoping to open by Thanksgiving weekend

LAKESHORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite a rough start to last season following the Creek Fire, all systems are ready to go at the China Peak Mountain Resort. Officials are just waiting on the weather.

More than a foot of snow that fell at the resort two weeks ago is now mostly melted.

The resort is now eagerly awaiting lower temperatures and hoping to open around Thanksgiving weekend.

General manager Tim Cohee and his staff are expecting several inches of snow on Tuesday. They hope it will help the resort open ahead of schedule.

"We're sort of like the NFL team that has no injuries, no nothing and everybody is healthy and ready to play. So we're really excited about starting this system up because we'll be able to get runs open in a matter of days if we get a good cold snap," Cohee said.

While the resort waits for a blast of winter weather, China Peak is hiring several staff members.

A two-day job fair is coming up at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.

It's on Friday, November 19, from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturday, November 20, from 9 am to 3 pm.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylakeshorechina peaktravelskiing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHINA PEAK
China Peak resort pushes back opening weekend
No visitors at China Peak resort for Labor Day amid forest closures
China Peak resorts opens mountain biking trails
Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire
TOP STORIES
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News