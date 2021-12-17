china peak

China Peak resort now ready to open after delays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It's going to be a classic opening weekend."

Tim Cohee, CEO and managing partner of China Peak, is eager for skiers and snowboarders to hit the powder this weekend.

With the recent snowfall and more in the forecast, Cohee is feeling confident about this being a great season.

"I would say a full four months as the goal, and I would say about 120 days of operation," he said.

He's hoping the slopes will be able to stay open through April.

The chairlifts and operations will look pretty similar to years past despite the damage done by the Creek Fire in 2020.

"Inventory burned down, so it was a lot of repairs," Cohee said. "We had a lot of stuff that did not get done last year because at that time, the fire wasn't completely out."

Crews spent the summer and fall months of this year playing catchup.

Now, Cohee is preparing for a busy weekend and season to follow.

"This is about as good as it gets," he said. "I speak from lots of years of experience and this crew, they have here is a sensational crew."

China Peak Mountain Resort opens Friday morning at 11:30 and will be open every Thursday through Monday until the end of the season.
