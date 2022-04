CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for the suspect who shot a man to death at home in Chowchilla.Madera County sheriff's deputies were called to a house on Road 15 3/4 near Highway 152 after 9 pm on Thursday.The victim had been shot multiple times. First responders tried to treat him, but he died at the scene.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.A suspect description has not been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.