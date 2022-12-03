Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest

Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.

In fact, the grinch is in custody Saturday morning.

Officers caught him near the city's brand-new Christmas tree that will be on display Saturday night.

Police confirm the Grinch is locked up and the weather isn't stopping the fun either.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and will travel down Robertson boulevard from 1st to 9th street.

Chowchilla police will be collecting new toys and coats along the parade route.