CHP: 3 killed in head-on crash in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were killed in a head-on crash in Tulare County Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officers say a Harley-Davidson carrying two people was traveling west on Highway 190 near Springville when, for an unknown reason, crossed the double yellow line, crashing head-on with a White Ford Ranger traveling east.The 52-year-old driver and the 55-year-old passenger of the motorcycle were ejected from the bike, and died from their injuries. The 94-year-old driver of the Ford also died from their injuries. The victims' names have not been released.