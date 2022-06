VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed when her car hit a parked Caltrans truck in Visalia on Tuesday afternoon.The crash happened on Highway 198 at Mooney at about 3:45 pm.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the woman's sedan slammed into the back of the Caltrans truck, which was parked on the shoulder.She died at the scene.Part of the highway has been shut down as crews work to clear the roadway. Eastbound traffic is backed up to Akers Street. Click here to view our live traffic tracker.The CHP says they're not sure why the woman veered off the highway onto the shoulder.