CHP issues Silver Alert for 78-year-old Porterville man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old man who has dementia and went missing on Wednesday.Rafael Herrera was last seen driving a blue-green 1995 Toyota Corolla, California license plate #3NEW142. His car looks similar to the one in the picture above.He was traveling north on Plano Street over Lewis Hill toward the Strathmore area, but authorities are asking anyone in Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties to be on the look-out for him.CHP officials say Herrera has been without his prescribed medication and may be disoriented. He is 5'8", weighs approximately 196 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing blue Dickies pants, a white T-shirt, and a white cap with a blue bill.If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.