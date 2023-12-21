2023 Christmas Services in Central California

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23RD

Cross City Christian Church

TIME: 4 pm and 6 pm

LINK: https://mycrosscity.com/events/

INFORMATION: The days building up to Christmas can be so hectic, that we often find ourselves forgetting to focus on the true meaning of Christmas. Join us Saturday afternoon for a moving service that will calm your spirit and center your heart and mind. Our 4 identical services will include a time of worship, an unforgettable message about the birth of Jesus, and end with a beautiful candle lighting ceremony. A fun and meaningful time for the entire family!

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24TH

Cross City Christian Church

TIME: 9:15 am and 11 am

LINK: https://mycrosscity.com/events/

INFORMATION: The days building up to Christmas can be so hectic, that we often find ourselves forgetting to focus on the true meaning of Christmas. Join us Saturday afternoon for a moving service that will calm your spirit and center your heart and mind. Our 4 identical services will include a time of worship, an unforgettable message about the birth of Jesus, and end with a beautiful candle lighting ceremony. A fun and meaningful time for the entire family!

St John's Cathedral

TIME: 6 pm

LINK: https://www.stjohnsfresno.org/calendar

INFORMATION: Christmas Vigil Mass

The Well Community Church

TIME: 8:30 am and 10 am and 11:30 am

LINK: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0E8qeUrPpm/

INFORMATION: Celebrate the birth of our Savior and worship with your family this Christmas.

Northwest Church

TIME: 5 pm

LINK: https://nwc.org/church-calendar/

INFORMATION: Come join us for our weekly worship services as we praise our God through worship, learn from engaging sermons, and connect in fellowship.

NorthPointe Community Church

TIME: 9 am

LINK: https://northpointe.org/events

INFORMATION: Join us for Church on Sundays at Milburn! We have spaces for kids from birth through Junior High and church for Adults.

Northpointe Community Church (Kerman)

TIME: 10 am

LINK: https://northpointe.org/events

INFORMATION: Northpointe Kerman is a church where people from all walks of life come as they are to experience the life-changing power of Jesus Christ. No matter who you are or where you've been, you're welcome here. Each week, we want you to walk in and be welcomed by real people, inspired by great music, and challenged by practical Biblical messages that are relevant to your everyday life.

Peoples Church

TIME: 11 am, 2 pm, 4 pm

LINK: https://www.peopleschurch.org/christmas-eve

INFORMATION: "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16

The Big Red Church

TIME: 10 am, 9 pm

LINK: https://bigredchurch.org/calendar/

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE FAMILY WORSHIP SERVICE AT 10AM AND CHRISTMAS EVE LESSONS AND CAROLS AT 9PM.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church

TIME: 4 pm, 6:30 pm

LINK: https://www.holyspiritfresno.org/christmas-season-schedule.html

INFORMATION: This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday. Therefore, this year, we have a Sunday obligation as well as a Christmas obligation to attend Mass in the same weekend.

Cornerstone Church

TIME: 9 am, 11 am, 2 pm (Spanish)

LINK: https://cornerstonefresno.com/events/

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES. SPANISH SERVICE ONLY, WILL BE AT THE CORNERSTONE CONFERENCE CENTER AT 1525 FULTON STREET.

St. Mary's Parish, North Avenue, Sanger

TIME: 5 and 6:30 pm (English), 10 pm (bilingual)

LINK: N/A

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES. FATHER JAVIER, FATHER JOHN, FATHER THOMAS, SEMINARIANS AND STAFF WISH A HOLY AND BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE.

St. Mary's Parish, Del Rey

TIME: 5:30 pm (Spanish)

LINK: N/A

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES. FATHER JAVIER, FATHER JOHN, FATHER THOMAS, SEMINARIANS AND STAFF WISH A HOLY AND BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25TH

St. Mary's Parish, O Street, Sanger

TIME: 8 am and 11 am (English), 9:30 am (Spanish)

LINK: N/A

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICES. FATHER JAVIER, FATHER JOHN, FATHER THOMAS, SEMINARIANS AND STAFF WISH A HOLY AND BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE.

St. Mary's Parish, Del Rey

TIME: 9:30 am

LINK: N/A

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICES. FATHER JAVIER, FATHER JOHN, FATHER THOMAS, SEMINARIANS AND STAFF WISH A HOLY AND BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church

TIME: 8 am, 10 am

LINK: https://www.holyspiritfresno.org/christmas-season-schedule.html

INFORMATION: This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday. Therefore, this year, we have a Sunday obligation as well as a Christmas obligation to attend Mass in the same weekend. You will also need to attend Mass for Christmas. The Christmas Mass times are Sunday, Christmas Eve, at either 4:00pm or 6:30pm, or Monday, Christmas Day at 8:00am or 10:00am.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24TH

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH, MADERA

TIME: 5 PM

LINK: https://gracemadera.churchcenter.com/calendar/event/115941682

INFORMATION: Christmas Eve Service.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY CHURCH, CHOWCHILLA

TIME: 5 PM

LINK: https://ccchowchilla.com/events

INFORMATION: CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE.

YOSEMITE LAKES COMMUNITY CHURCH, COARSEGOLD

TIME: 10 am

LINK: https://mailchi.mp/yosemitelakes/communitychurch-15796585

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICES. A FAMILY TIME TO CELEBRATE THE COMING OF JESUS CHRIST.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23rd

The Hope Church, Atwater

TIME: 6 pm

LINK: https://thehope.live/events

INFORMATION: Join us on Saturday, December 23rd, at 6 pm-7:30 pm here at The Hope in the Sanctuary for "An Evening of Christmas Music" led by our very own, Jeanne Dirks. Bring your family and friends and enjoy celebrating the birth of Jesus, the season of joy, love and family.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24TH

The Hope Church, Atwater

TIME: 10 am

LINK: https://thehope.live/events

INFORMATION: Join us on Sunday, December 24th, at 10 am for our worship gathering in the sanctuary as we celebrate the birth of our Savior.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23RD

RISE CHURCH, VISALIA

TIME: 4:00 PM + 5:30 PM

LINK: https://www.risevisalia.com/

INFORMATION: Come fill your soul with joy, hope, and peace this Christmas! Celebrate the season with us at one of our Christmas Eve services. Christmas Eve at Rise Church is a family-friendly experience featuring your favorite Christmas songs, candle lighting, the Christmas story, and a special surprise at the end! The JOY and HOPE of Christmas is a gift to be shared! So bring your family, friends, and neighbors - everyone is welcome to join us for Christmas Eve at Rise Church!

NEIGHBORHOOD CHURCH, VISALIA

TIME: 4:30PM + 6PM

LINK: http://www.ncvisalia.com/

INFORMATION: This time of year is special. Everywhere you look, candles, music and celebration light up the world. Even if you do not really get into Christmas, you've probably experienced tension in the joy and grief this season can bring. But we know there's more to Christmas than just those things. It's about the light and hope that come from Jesus - God's best gift of all - the Light of the world.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24TH

NEIGHBORHOOD CHURCH, VISALIA

TIME: 9 am, 11 am, 2 pm, 4 pm

LINK: http://www.ncvisalia.com/

INFORMATION: This time of year is special. Everywhere you look, candles, music and celebration light up the world. Even if you do not really get into Christmas, you've probably experienced tension in the joy and grief this season can bring. But we know there's more to Christmas than just those things. It's about the light and hope that come from Jesus - God's best gift of all - the Light of the world.

RISE CHURCH, VISALIA

TIME: 8:30 am, 10 am

LINK: https://www.risevisalia.com/

INFORMATION: Come fill your soul with joy, hope, and peace this Christmas! Celebrate the season with us at one of our Christmas Eve services. Christmas Eve at Rise Church is a family-friendly experience featuring your favorite Christmas songs, candle lighting, the Christmas story, and a special surprise at the end! The JOY and HOPE of Christmas is a gift to be shared! So bring your family, friends, and neighbors - everyone is welcome to join us for Christmas Eve at Rise Church!

Gateway Church, Visalia

TIME: 8:30 am, 10:30 am, 4 pm, 11 pm

LINK: https://www.gatewayvisalia.com/christmas

INFORMATION: Christmas Eve is a special evening when we come together and celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. One night, where people all across the globe rejoice in the birth of one incredible child. Join us as we hear a special Christmas message, light candles and sing together this Christmas Eve.

TULARE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

TIME: 3 pm

LINK: https://www.tularefbc.org/

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24TH

SOUTH VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH, LEMOORE

TIME: 9 am, 11 am

LINK: https://www.svcclemoore.org/

INFORMATION: Join us on Sunday, December 24th, for our Christmas Eve Services! 9:00am and 11:00am at South Valley. We'll sing Christmas carols, and we'll get the opportunity to witness some baptisms together as a church family!