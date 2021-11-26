holiday lights

Preparations underway for Christmas Tree Lane's opening next week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's historic Christmas Tree Lane opens in less than a week.

Homeowners are hard at work getting this year's decorations and displays just right.

Opening day is next Wednesday, December 1.

Because of COVID concerns, there will again be no walk nights, but families are welcome to drive through the stretch of Van Ness between Shields and Shaw Avenues.

Organizers say they put in thousands of hours to set everything up.

Committee Chair Dean Alexander starts decorating in October and says all the effort is worth it.

"It's the oohs and awes," Alexander said. "You have generations together coming down the lane. It's just something that only Fresno has. It's very unique to Fresno, and we love it."

This is the 99th year for Christmas Tree Lane.

Organizers are already thinking about what's to come for the 100th anniversary.

Once open, it runs through Christmas Day.
