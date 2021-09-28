Society

No walk nights at Christmas Tree Lane for 2nd year, organizers say

Christmas Tree Lane will continue on this year as a drive-thru-only experience--like it typically is for most nights of the event.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the holidays just a few short months away, Fresno's historic Christmas Tree Lane announced it will open on December 1.

However, for the second year in a row, there will be no walk nights. Organizers made the announcement on social media over the weekend.

The Walk-Only nights were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said it would've been too difficult to maintain social distancing.

Christmas Tree Lane will continue on this year as a drive-thru-only experience--like it typically is for most nights of the event. Organizers said more information about the annual event would be released soon.

Every Christmas season, more than 100 homes and 300 Christmas trees along the stretch of Van Ness Boulevard between Shields and Shaw Avenues are decked out with festive lights and decorations, attracting visitors from around the Central Valley.

The lights on Christmas Tree Lane will come to life from December 1 through Christmas Day.

