Fraudulent auto broker arrested in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man has been arrested on numerous charges related to auto theft and forgery. Now, police are looking for possible victims.

Detectives with the Fresno "Help Eliminate Auto Theft," or HEAT team first began investigating 56-year-old Christopher Asher in August of 2022 after learning a Huntington Beach car dealer was searching for a stolen vehicle in the Fresno area.

Investigators learned the dealer sold the car to Asher after he presented himself as the general manager of Artanis Automotive in east central Fresno.

Since he had a valid licensed dealer number, the business sent the car to Fresno.

But detectives say the check Asher wrote to pay for it -- bounced.

HEAT officers say Asher then sold the stolen vehicle to someone else after receiving a down payment of $12,000.

Authorities say since Asher is a previously convicted felon, he was not eligible to have a car dealer-broker license.

He has since posted bond and is due in court in May.

If you purchased a car from Asher, you are asked to call Fresno police.