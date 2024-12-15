The girl was already on probation for a previous auto theft and was arrested for several offenses.

Teen arrested after crashing grandparent's car into Visalia home, police say

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after crashing her Grandparents' car into a Visalia home Saturday night.

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after crashing her Grandparents' car into a Visalia home Saturday night.

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after crashing her Grandparents' car into a Visalia home Saturday night.

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after crashing her Grandparents' car into a Visalia home Saturday night.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after crashing her Grandparents' car into a Visalia home.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on Sowell Street.

Officers say the teen took her grandparents' car without their permission.

The 14-year-old was speeding when she lost control and drove through a yard, crashing into a house.

No one was injured but the teen was taken to Kaweah Health as a precaution.

The girl was already on probation for a previous auto theft and was arrested for several offenses.