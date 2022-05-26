Northeast Fresno church damaged by fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a fire damaged a church in northeast Fresno early Thursday morning.Firefighters responded at about 12:30 am to the Community United Church of Christ on Fresno Street near Barstow Avenue.When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the side of the building that had several classrooms.Crews made their way to the attic and stopped the flames from spreading to other areas.Firefighters put out the fire, but officials said at least two of the classrooms were damaged."There's a decent amount of damage, and we're having to pull more of it out because there was some fire in the attic space, which spread to one or two classrooms," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Lupe Fernandez.No one was hurt responding to this fire.