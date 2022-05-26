church fire

Northeast Fresno church damaged by fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Northeast Fresno church damaged by fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a fire damaged a church in northeast Fresno early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded at about 12:30 am to the Community United Church of Christ on Fresno Street near Barstow Avenue.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the side of the building that had several classrooms.

Crews made their way to the attic and stopped the flames from spreading to other areas.

Firefighters put out the fire, but officials said at least two of the classrooms were damaged.

"There's a decent amount of damage, and we're having to pull more of it out because there was some fire in the attic space, which spread to one or two classrooms," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Lupe Fernandez.

No one was hurt responding to this fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastchurch firefire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH FIRE
Flames destroy donated food at central Fresno church
Fire sparks inside east central Fresno church
Federal hate crime charges filed in black church fires
See inside Notre Dame weeks after fire
TOP STORIES
Vigil honors woman dragged, killed in hit-and-run crash
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Psychologist urging conversations with children following TX shooting
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Kingsburg man admits to child sex crimes, minimal punishment expected
Vigil held for 19 children, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting
Show More
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
Clovis Unified ensuring campus safety following Texas school shooting
Bitwise Industries opens new facility in downtown Merced
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer details budget for 2023
Fresno leaders propose Measure V to fund veteran services
More TOP STORIES News