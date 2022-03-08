Solar panel water systems could be headed to Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since 2014, SOURCE Global has been aiming to provide clean drinking water to thousands of people across the world.The company has reached 53 countries. Now, they are looking to help the Central Valley."I think it is very important to avoid ingesting contaminants like uranium, arsenic and nitrates that are very common in the Central Valley," says Clara McBane, Senior VP or SOURCE Global.Using the heat from the sun and moisture in the air, the panels generate freshwater through condensation.The system can make about 20 bottles of water per day, for 15 years."It is creating water, not filtering existent water, which is so important for locations that have contamination in their water," Clara said.One million people in California today do not have access to clean water in their homes. Many of them are in the Central Valley."My dad's water at his place it's yucky," says Cheyenne Stanfield. "It stinks, you can't really drink it. He has to buy a Brita filter because the water in his shower, it doesn't really work. It stinks."Her dad could be among the thousand people in the Central Valley who qualify to participate."It would help out a lot of people because a lot of people don't have access to drinking water, to get water bottles because they are expensive," she said.The first five years are free of charge. After that, maintenance costs $15 a month. However, they are working on securing grants that could cover that cost.People who live in towns with historical water issues can apply -- this includes Porterville and Orosi.Other parts of Fresno and Tulare County may also qualify.Even if your residential area is not on the list, you can still call 855-796-9283 and apply and see if you qualify.