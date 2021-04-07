Charges filed against former Clovis City Council candidate

Nagra was accused of stealing campaign signs belonging to one of his political opponents back in January.
Police arrested him, but he was later released on bail.
Prosecutors have now charged the 32-year old with one count of misdemeanor petty theft and one count of receiving stolen property.
If convicted, Nagra faces up to one year in the county jail. He's scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.