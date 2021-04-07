theft

Charges filed against former Clovis City Council candidate

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against former Clovis City Council candidate Herman Nagra.

Nagra was accused of stealing campaign signs belonging to one of his political opponents back in January.

Police arrested him, but he was later released on bail.

Prosecutors have now charged the 32-year old with one count of misdemeanor petty theft and one count of receiving stolen property.

If convicted, Nagra faces up to one year in the county jail. He's scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

