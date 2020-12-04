Pop-up COVID-19 testing site opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have opened a new pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Clovis.United Health Centers has partnered with the city to offer the drive-thru service at no cost.While the state continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases residents now have another option when it comes to getting tested for the virus"Right now is a really important time to get tested - maybe if you have signs or symptoms or even if you're asymptomatic," says Miguel Rodriguez with United Health Centers.Health officials are bracing for the potential of a sharp spike in hospitalizations following Thanksgiving and just ahead of the Christmas holiday when people are expected to gather"Maybe you were at a gathering and you found out somebody may have been exposed. It's also a great time to come out and get confirmation if you're going to be out and about or be at work or maybe you're going to visit a loved one," says Rodriguez.The new mobile testing site located on the corner of Clovis and Dakota Avenues will be open for at least the next two Thursdays from 9 to 3.The free service is open to everyone, no matter where you live or regardless of whether you're feeling symptoms.But if you are, doctors are available through video chat."If anyone is symptomatic or if we find out that they actually need medications prescribed, they might need an inhaler or might need to be put on medication because if they are showing symptoms we want to make sure that not only just screening but actually providing treatment on the spot," says Rodriguez.Money from the CARES Act is helping cover the costs for the free testing.Pre-registration with United Health Centers is recommended but is not required.And test results are expected in 3-4 days.