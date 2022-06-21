Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Clovis

Clovis police say they have arrested the driver, who remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash in Clovis has left a pedestrian hospitalized and shut down part of a major roadway.

The crash between a car and the pedestrian happened in the area of Herndon and Sunnyside just after 9 pm.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Westbound Herndon Avenue is closed as crews work to clear the roadway.

