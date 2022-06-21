Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Clovis

UPDATE- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on westbound Herndon, west of Sunnyside. The pedestrian is currently in critical condition, and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.



This thread will be updated as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/s6vUpivzlp — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) June 21, 2022

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash in Clovis has left a pedestrian hospitalized and shut down part of a major roadway.The crash between a car and the pedestrian happened in the area of Herndon and Sunnyside just after 9 pm.Clovis police say they have arrested the driver, who remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.The victim was rushed to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.Westbound Herndon Avenue is closed as crews work to clear the roadway.