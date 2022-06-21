Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Clovis

The crash between a car and the pedestrian happened in the area of Herndon and Sunnyside just after 9 pm.
Clovis police say they have arrested the driver, who remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
UPDATE- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on westbound Herndon, west of Sunnyside. The pedestrian is currently in critical condition, and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.— Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) June 21, 2022
This thread will be updated as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/s6vUpivzlp
The victim was rushed to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Westbound Herndon Avenue is closed as crews work to clear the roadway.