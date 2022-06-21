Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. -- A crash in Clovis has left a pedestrian hospitalized and shut down part of a major roadway.

The crash between a car and the pedestrian happened in the area of Herndon and Sunnyside just after 9 pm.

Clovis police say they have arrested the driver, who remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Westbound Herndon Avenue is closed as crews work to clear the roadway.
