Construction underway in Clovis Unified, new soccer stadium almost done at Clovis East

Clovis Unified School District students are back in class, but work has been well underway while students were gone.

The project, which cost just under $9 million, will give the Timberwolves a facility with all the bells and whistles.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified School District students are back in class, but work has been well underway while students were gone.

From construction projects to upgrades, there's been no time off.

Brand new windows were installed at Clark Intermediate School.

Construction is still ongoing at Satoshi Hirayama Elementary School, opening in Fall of 2024.

At Clovis East High School, crews are still hammering away at the new soccer stadium.

"This is the exciting part. This is the nerve-wrecking part at the same time," Denver Stairs, the Assistant Superintendent of Facility Services for CUSD said.

The field has been there for years, but everything else around it is brand new.

The project, which cost just under $9 million, will give the Timberwolves a facility with all the bells and whistles.

"Home side bleachers, field houses, bathrooms, concession stands, lights, PA system," Stairs said.

The district says each of the high schools have a marquee facility.

Veteran's Stadium at Buchanan, Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High.

The swim complexes at Clovis North and Clovis West.

And now, Clovis East will have the signature soccer field.

Heavy rain at the start of the year slowed construction, but once the rain stopped, it picked up pace.

Stairs says the new facility will give all district schools the option to host playoff games at Clovis East and elevates the pitch for players.

"This is probably the most marquee soccer venue in the valley." Stairs said.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of October to early November, just in time for soccer season.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.