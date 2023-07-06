A counselor at Clovis High School was arrested on allegations of sexually abusing a minor on Thursday.

Clovis High School counselor arrested for sexually abusing minor, police say

Clovis police say 32-year-old Estevan Reyes of Fresno has been charged with several counts of unlawful intercourse and oral sex with a minor.

Reyes has been a counselor with the Clovis Unified School District since May 2016.

In July 2022, officials say he began working at Clovis High School.

Police say the school district is helping with the investigation into Reyes.

Reyes has been placed on leave from the district pending the outcome of the charges.