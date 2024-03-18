Janitorial Monster wants to add more sparkle to your home

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rather than putting a little pep in your step while cleaning, this mom-and-pop is getting households to bust a move.

Janitorial Monster, in the shopping center off of Shaw and Minnewawa, sells tried and true cleaning supplies.

The family-run shop also offers vacuum repair and carpet machine rentals.

"We're here to help with any kind of cleaning needs," says Owner Paul Greer. "With our glass, with your toilets, just different things. We're here to help here to get your house sparkling again."

Greer created the "Bust a Move" product line with a chemist when wanting to up the ante on hard water spot removal.

His daughter, Savannah, showed how a little bit goes a long way.

Pair it with a scratch-resistant pad, microfiber if you're using it on stainless steel and do a light scrub.

"You literally wipe it off and it comes off," Greer said. "This stuff is absolutely amazing. We offer 100% money-back guarantee on it."

Headlights, bottoms of pans and boats are also on that list.

As for what it doesn't do -- there are four other products in the line, including a toilet bowl ring cleaner, pet stain and odor neutralizer, a degreaser and a carpet cleaner.

Originally from Monterey, Paul and his family moved to Clovis for the schools, as this is where Kirin grew up.

The pair started with a carpet cleaning service, and when Paul pitched the idea of selling cleaning supplies, Kirin opted to support that dream.

"We opened six weeks before COVID hit," Kirin said. "As soon as COVID hit, our carpet cleaning went dead in the water and never recovered."

But the essential business survived thanks to the high demand for cleaning supplies.

"The only thing that kept us going and was there for us was our janitorial store," Kirin said. "If it wasn't for this, we would've had nothing."

