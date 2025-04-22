24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

City of Fresno holding free shredding event

You may bring up to three bankers' boxes of personal documents. Boxes that contain anything other than paper will be turned away.

KFSN logo
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 4:36PM
City of Fresno holding free shredding event
If you need to get rid of old documents, the city of Fresno is putting on a free shredding event.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you need to get rid of old documents, the city of Fresno is putting on a free shredding event.

It's happening this Saturday, April 26, from 8 am to 11 am at the Department of Public Utilities Operations & Maintenance Building.

That's located at G Street near Stanislaus Street.

You may bring up to three bankers' boxes of personal documents to be shredded.

Boxes that contain anything other than paper will be turned away.

You must provide a City of Fresno Utility Bill or a Proof of Eligibility Form, and a state-issued ID to take advantage of the event.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW