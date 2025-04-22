City of Fresno holding free shredding event

You may bring up to three bankers' boxes of personal documents. Boxes that contain anything other than paper will be turned away.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you need to get rid of old documents, the city of Fresno is putting on a free shredding event.

It's happening this Saturday, April 26, from 8 am to 11 am at the Department of Public Utilities Operations & Maintenance Building.

That's located at G Street near Stanislaus Street.

You may bring up to three bankers' boxes of personal documents to be shredded.

Boxes that contain anything other than paper will be turned away.

You must provide a City of Fresno Utility Bill or a Proof of Eligibility Form, and a state-issued ID to take advantage of the event.